FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer: Midfielder Merino signs permanent Newcastle deal
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Pollution
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 13, 2017 / 8:59 AM / in 8 days

Soccer: Midfielder Merino signs permanent Newcastle deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Newcastle United have turned Mikel Merino’s loan move from German side Borussia Dortmund into a permanent deal with the midfielder signing a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle United - Huddersfield, Britain - August 20, 2017 Newcastle's Mikel Merino arrives before the match REUTERS/Andrew Yates/Files

The 21-year-old Spaniard joined Newcastle on a season-long loan from Dortmund in July and has played in all seven of their league games so far.

“I‘m really happy to be here, and for this part of the contract to finally be official,” Merino told Newcastle’s website.

“I‘m focused on my displays and improving myself, and I‘m really happy to have signed this contract.”

Rafa Benitez’s promoted side are ninth in the table and travel to Southampton, three places below them, on Sunday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.