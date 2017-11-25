Soccer-Another fine away win for Silva's Watford

* Newcastle suffered fourth successive defeat as Watford won 3-0 Will Hughes put visitors ahead with second goal in two games

* Own goal by DeAndre Yedlin doubled the lead before the interval

* Marvin Zeegelaar made both goals with his runs down the left

* Andre Gray scored the third as Watford dominated

* Newcastle visit West Bromwich next, Watford host Man United

NEWCASTLE UNITED 0 WATFORD 3

Nov 25 (Reuters)- Watford’s Portuguese manager Marco Silva, coveted by Everton, enhanced his reputation further as his side consolidated eighth place with a dominant performance in a 3-0 win at Newcastle United on Saturday.

It was their fourth away win and maintained a run of having scored at least two goals in every game on the road this season.

Will Hughes, the midfielder who got his first Premier League goal last week, added another one in the first 20 minutes, steering in a cut-back by Marvin Zeegelaar.

Just before halftime Zeegelaar forced an own goal by American DeAndre Yedlin, and striker Andre Gray added the third, made by the impressive Brazilian Richarlison. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Rex Gowar)