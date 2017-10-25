Boxer Ogogo says he was racially abused by fellow Norwich fan

(Reuters) - British boxer Anthony Ogogo has said he was racially abused by a fellow Norwich City fan while cheering the team on in Tuesday’s 2-1 League Cup loss at Arsenal.

Britain Boxing - Anthony Ogogo v Craig Cunningham WBC International Middleweight Title - Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham - 22/10/16 Anthony Ogogo looks dejected after the fight Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Andrew Couldridge Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Ogogo, who won a bronze medal in the middleweight category at the London Olympics in 2012, was in the stands when the incident occurred and took to Twitter to express his disgust.

”Terrific support tonight by Norwich fans, nine thousand strong,“ the 28-year-old tweeted. ”Although I did get racially abused for cheering. In this day and age its disgusting.

“Worst of all it was by a Norwich fan that thought I was Arsenal. Utterly disgusted by that behaviour. It shows how backwards some people are.”

Norwich said they have contacted Ogogo over the incident and will thoroughly investigate the matter.

“Norwich City Football Club is very concerned by reports from Anthony Ogogo that he suffered racial abuse from a supporter in the Norwich section during our game against Arsenal at the Emirates (Stadium) last night,” the club said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

”As a club we have a zero tolerance policy on racism and all other forms of discrimination and we have contacted Anthony this morning asking him to supply us with more details so we can thoroughly investigate this matter.

“As always, any supporter found to be guilty of discriminatory abuse will be banned indefinitely by Norwich City and face possible criminal investigation.”

Anti-discrimination body Kick It Out did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.