FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Leeds suffer shock Cup exit at Newport
Sections
Featured
Trump to call on Pentagon for bigger role on arms sales
Exclusive
U.S.
Trump to call on Pentagon for bigger role on arms sales
Cryptocurrency may be getting quietly sent to N.Korea university
Virtual Currency
Cryptocurrency may be getting quietly sent to N.Korea university
Philander takes six as South Africa beat India in first test
CRICKET
Philander takes six as South Africa beat India in first test
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
January 7, 2018 / 2:29 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Leeds suffer shock Cup exit at Newport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Fourth-tier Newport County stunned former FA Cup winners Leeds United with a last-gasp 2-1 win in the third round to spark a joyous pitch invasion at their Rodney Parade ground on Sunday.

The Welsh club seemed to have earned themselves a replay as the clock ticked into the 90th minute but Shawn McCoulsky’s header sparked wild celebrations.

Leeds, sixth in the second tier Championship, went ahead through Gaetano Berardi’s ninth-minute strike and appeared to be heading through until Conor Shaughnessy’s own goal 15 minutes from fulltime.

After McCoulsky’s headed winner, Leeds’s day went from bad to worse as they had Samuel Saiz sent off in stoppage time.

It is the second season in succession Leeds have suffered a humiliating exit in the Cup after losing to minor league Sutton United in the fourth round last time. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.