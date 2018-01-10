FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Forest defender gets dog 'Gunner' after shooting down Arsenal
January 10, 2018

Soccer: Forest defender gets dog 'Gunner' after shooting down Arsenal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Nottingham Forest’s American defender Eric Lichaj, whose goals helped send holders Arsenal crashing out of the FA Cup on Sunday, has got himself a dog and called it ‘Gunner’.

Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - January 7, 2018 Nottingham Forest's Eric Lichaj celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

The campaign to get the 29-year-old a dog, which his wife Kathryn had agreed to only if he scored a hat-trick this season, went viral after Lichaj scored twice in the second tier club’s 4-2 victory.

He might have added a third had he been allowed to take one of Forest’s two penalties.

A social media campaign using the hashtag #GetEricADog took off after the game with fans and team mates bombarding Lichaj’s wife with dog pictures and memes in the hope of getting her to relent.

The player finally posted a picture on Twitter on Tuesday of himself with a French bulldog and the caption “Wanted to show everyone the newest member of the Lichaj family... Gunner”.

A clear case of “Pup for the Cup”, as one tabloid newspaper headline put it.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge

