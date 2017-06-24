FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Midfielder Harrop joins Preston from Man United
June 24, 2017 / 5:29 AM / 2 months ago

Midfielder Harrop joins Preston from Man United

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Old Trafford - 21/5/17 Manchester United's Josh Harrop Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic/Files

(Reuters) - Preston North End have signed midfielder Josh Harrop from Manchester United on a four-year contract, the English Championship team said on Friday.

Harrop, 21, was the top scorer for United's reserve team with 10 goals in 25 appearances last season and made a memorable senior debut, scoring the opener in United's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on the final day of the 2016-17 league campaign.

"It's a new start for me to get things going in my career and I'm buzzing to get playing and to make an impact in the team," Harrop said on Preston's official website. (www.pnefc.net)

"Hopefully I can achieve my aims and ambitions that I have set myself by coming here and that's to get promoted with Preston North End and help the club get as high as we can."

Harrop is Preston's third signing in the current transfer window as they recruited striker Sean Maguire and goalkeeper Declan Rudd earlier this month.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Ian Ransom

