FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
Soccer-Reading sign winger Barrow from Swansea
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
Breakingviews
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
August 4, 2017 / 8:11 AM / 8 days ago

Soccer-Reading sign winger Barrow from Swansea

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Reading have signed winger Modou Barrow from Swansea City on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee, the Championship club have announced.

The Gambia international made his Premier League debut with Swansea in 2014 and has made more than 50 league appearances in the past three seasons.

The 24-year-old has been loaned out three times and spent later half of the last campaign on loan to Leeds United.

"I'm very pleased to welcome Mo to Reading Football Club and I'm delighted that we have been able to add another player to our squad ahead of the start of the new season," Reading manager Jaap Stam told the club's website. (www.readingfc.co.uk)

Reading start their Championship campaign against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.