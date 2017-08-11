FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Soccer-English premier league results and standings
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
August 11, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 2 days ago

Soccer-English premier league results and standings

2 Min Read

    Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Friday 
Friday, August 11
Arsenal 4 Leicester City 3  
   Standings                P W D L F A Pts 
1  Arsenal                  1 1 0 0 4 3 3   
-------------------------
   Bournemouth              0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Brighton and Hove Albion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Burnley                  0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Chelsea                  0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Crystal Palace           0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Everton                  0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Huddersfield Town        0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Liverpool                0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Manchester City          0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Manchester United        0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Newcastle United         0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Southampton              0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Stoke City               0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Swansea City             0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Tottenham Hotspur        0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Watford                  0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   West Bromwich Albion     0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   West Ham United          0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
-------------------------
20 Leicester City           1 0 0 1 3 4 0   
1:  Champions League / EC I 
20: Relegation              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                 
Saturday, August 12      
Watford                  v Liverpool         (1130)  
Chelsea                  v Burnley           (1400)  
Crystal Palace           v Huddersfield Town (1400)  
Everton                  v Stoke City        (1400)  
Southampton              v Swansea City      (1400)  
West Bromwich Albion     v Bournemouth       (1400)  
Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City   (1630)  
Sunday, August 13        
Newcastle United         v Tottenham Hotspur (1230)  
Manchester United        v West Ham United   (1500)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.