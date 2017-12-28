FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-English premier league results and standings
#Soccer News
December 28, 2017

Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Thursday 
Thursday, December 28
Crystal Palace       2 Arsenal                  3  
Wednesday, December 27
Newcastle United     0 Manchester City          1  
Tuesday, December 26 
Bournemouth          3 West Ham United          3  
Chelsea              2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0  
Huddersfield Town    1 Stoke City               1  
Liverpool            5 Swansea City             0  
Manchester United    2 Burnley                  2  
Tottenham Hotspur    5 Southampton              2  
Watford              2 Leicester City           1  
West Bromwich Albion 0 Everton                  0  
   Standings                P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Manchester City          20 19 1 0  61 12 58  
2  Manchester United        20 13 4 3  43 16 43  
3  Chelsea                  20 13 3 4  34 14 42  
4  Liverpool                20 10 8 2  46 23 38  
-------------------------
5  Tottenham Hotspur        20 11 4 5  39 20 37  
-------------------------
6  Arsenal                  20 11 4 5  37 25 37  
7  Burnley                  20 9  6 5  18 17 33  
-------------------------
8  Leicester City           20 7  6 7  30 30 27  
9  Everton                  20 7  6 7  24 30 27  
10 Watford                  20 7  4 9  29 35 25  
11 Huddersfield Town        20 6  5 9  18 32 23  
12 Brighton and Hove Albion 20 5  6 9  15 25 21  
13 Stoke City               20 5  5 10 23 41 20  
14 Southampton              20 4  7 9  20 30 19  
15 Newcastle United         20 5  3 12 19 30 18  
16 Crystal Palace           20 4  6 10 18 32 18  
17 West Ham United          20 4  6 10 22 38 18  
-------------------------
18 Bournemouth              20 4  5 11 18 31 17  
19 West Bromwich Albion     20 2  9 9  14 27 15  
20 Swansea City             20 3  4 13 11 31 13  
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6-7:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                        
Saturday, December 30    
Bournemouth              v Everton                  (1500)  
Chelsea                  v Stoke City               (1500)  
Huddersfield Town        v Burnley                  (1500)  
Liverpool                v Leicester City           (1500)  
Newcastle United         v Brighton and Hove Albion (1500)  
Watford                  v Swansea City             (1500)  
Manchester United        v Southampton              (1730)  
Sunday, December 31      
Crystal Palace           v Manchester City          (1200)  
West Bromwich Albion     v Arsenal                  (1630)  
Monday, January 1        
Brighton and Hove Albion v Bournemouth              (1230)  
Burnley                  v Liverpool                (1500)  
Leicester City           v Huddersfield Town        (1500)  
Stoke City               v Newcastle United         (1500)  
Everton                  v Manchester United        (1730)

