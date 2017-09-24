FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-English premier league results and standings
September 24, 2017

Soccer-English premier league results and standings

    Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday 
Sunday, September 24     
Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Newcastle United  0  
Saturday, September 23   
Burnley                  0 Huddersfield Town 0  
Everton                  2 Bournemouth       1  
Leicester City           2 Liverpool         3  
Manchester City          5 Crystal Palace    0  
Southampton              0 Manchester United 1  
Stoke City               0 Chelsea           4  
Swansea City             1 Watford           2  
West Ham United          2 Tottenham Hotspur 3  
   Standings                P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Manchester City          6 5 1 0 21 2  16  
2  Manchester United        6 5 1 0 17 2  16  
3  Chelsea                  6 4 1 1 12 5  13  
4  Tottenham Hotspur        6 3 2 1 10 5  11  
-------------------------
5  Liverpool                6 3 2 1 12 11 11  
-------------------------
6  Watford                  6 3 2 1 9  10 11  
7  Huddersfield Town        6 2 3 1 5  3  9   
-------------------------
8  Burnley                  6 2 3 1 6  5  9   
8  Newcastle United         6 3 0 3 6  5  9   
10 West Bromwich Albion     5 2 2 1 4  4  8   
11 Southampton              6 2 2 2 4  5  8   
12 Arsenal                  5 2 1 2 7  8  7   
13 Brighton and Hove Albion 6 2 1 3 5  7  7   
14 Everton                  6 2 1 3 4  11 7   
15 Swansea City             6 1 2 3 3  7  5   
16 Stoke City               6 1 2 3 5  10 5   
17 Leicester City           6 1 1 4 9  12 4   
-------------------------
18 West Ham United          6 1 1 4 6  13 4   
19 Bournemouth              6 1 0 5 4  11 3   
20 Crystal Palace           6 0 0 6 0  13 0   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6-7:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                
Monday, September 25 
Arsenal              v West Bromwich Albion (1900)

