Soccer-English premier league results and standings
August 11, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 2 months ago

Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Friday 
Friday, August 11
Arsenal 4 Leicester City 3  
   Standings                P W D L F A Pts 
1  Arsenal                  1 1 0 0 4 3 3   
-------------------------
   Bournemouth              0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Brighton and Hove Albion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Burnley                  0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Chelsea                  0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Crystal Palace           0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Everton                  0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Huddersfield Town        0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Liverpool                0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Manchester City          0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Manchester United        0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Newcastle United         0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Southampton              0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Stoke City               0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Swansea City             0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Tottenham Hotspur        0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Watford                  0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   West Bromwich Albion     0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   West Ham United          0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
-------------------------
20 Leicester City           1 0 0 1 3 4 0   
1:  Champions League / EC I 
20: Relegation              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                 
Saturday, August 12      
Watford                  v Liverpool         (1130)  
Chelsea                  v Burnley           (1400)  
Crystal Palace           v Huddersfield Town (1400)  
Everton                  v Stoke City        (1400)  
Southampton              v Swansea City      (1400)  
West Bromwich Albion     v Bournemouth       (1400)  
Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City   (1630)  
Sunday, August 13        
Newcastle United         v Tottenham Hotspur (1230)  
Manchester United        v West Ham United   (1500)

