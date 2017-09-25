FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-English premier league results and standings
September 25, 2017 / 8:56 PM / 22 days ago

Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday 
Monday, September 25     
Arsenal                  2 West Bromwich Albion 0  
Sunday, September 24     
Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Newcastle United     0  
Saturday, September 23   
Burnley                  0 Huddersfield Town    0  
Everton                  2 Bournemouth          1  
Leicester City           2 Liverpool            3  
Manchester City          5 Crystal Palace       0  
Southampton              0 Manchester United    1  
Stoke City               0 Chelsea              4  
Swansea City             1 Watford              2  
West Ham United          2 Tottenham Hotspur    3  
   Standings                P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Manchester City          6 5 1 0 21 2  16  
2  Manchester United        6 5 1 0 17 2  16  
3  Chelsea                  6 4 1 1 12 5  13  
4  Tottenham Hotspur        6 3 2 1 10 5  11  
-------------------------
5  Liverpool                6 3 2 1 12 11 11  
-------------------------
6  Watford                  6 3 2 1 9  10 11  
7  Arsenal                  6 3 1 2 9  8  10  
-------------------------
8  Huddersfield Town        6 2 3 1 5  3  9   
9  Burnley                  6 2 3 1 6  5  9   
9  Newcastle United         6 3 0 3 6  5  9   
11 Southampton              6 2 2 2 4  5  8   
12 West Bromwich Albion     6 2 2 2 4  6  8   
13 Brighton and Hove Albion 6 2 1 3 5  7  7   
14 Everton                  6 2 1 3 4  11 7   
15 Swansea City             6 1 2 3 3  7  5   
16 Stoke City               6 1 2 3 5  10 5   
17 Leicester City           6 1 1 4 9  12 4   
-------------------------
18 West Ham United          6 1 1 4 6  13 4   
19 Bournemouth              6 1 0 5 4  11 3   
20 Crystal Palace           6 0 0 6 0  13 0   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6-7:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation

