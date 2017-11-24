FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-English premier league results and standings
Sections
Featured
Cuba marks anniversary of Fidel death as post-Castro era nears
World
Cuba marks anniversary of Fidel death as post-Castro era nears
Mediterranean 'by far world's deadliest border' for migrants
Refugee Crisis
Mediterranean 'by far world's deadliest border' for migrants
Belgium's Davis Cup hopes boosted as Goffin shines
Sports
Belgium's Davis Cup hopes boosted as Goffin shines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
November 24, 2017 / 9:55 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Friday 
Friday, November 24
West Ham United 1 Leicester City 1  
   Standings                P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Manchester City          12 11 1 0 40 7  34  
2  Manchester United        12 8  2 2 27 6  26  
3  Chelsea                  12 8  1 3 23 10 25  
4  Tottenham Hotspur        12 7  2 3 20 9  23  
-------------------------
5  Liverpool                12 6  4 2 24 17 22  
-------------------------
6  Arsenal                  12 7  1 4 22 16 22  
7  Burnley                  12 6  4 2 12 9  22  
-------------------------
8  Watford                  12 5  3 4 19 21 18  
9  Brighton and Hove Albion 12 4  4 4 13 13 16  
10 Huddersfield Town        12 4  3 5 8  17 15  
11 Leicester City           13 3  5 5 17 19 14  
12 Newcastle United         12 4  2 6 11 14 14  
13 Bournemouth              12 4  1 7 11 14 13  
14 Southampton              12 3  4 5 9  14 13  
15 Stoke City               12 3  4 5 15 24 13  
16 Everton                  12 3  3 6 12 24 12  
17 West Bromwich Albion     12 2  4 6 9  18 10  
-------------------------
18 West Ham United          13 2  4 7 12 26 10  
19 Swansea City             12 2  2 8 7  15 8   
20 Crystal Palace           12 1  2 9 6  24 5   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6-7:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                    
Saturday, November 25
Crystal Palace       v Stoke City               (1500)  
Manchester United    v Brighton and Hove Albion (1500)  
Newcastle United     v Watford                  (1500)  
Swansea City         v Bournemouth              (1500)  
Tottenham Hotspur    v West Bromwich Albion     (1500)  
Liverpool            v Chelsea                  (1730)  
Sunday, November 26  
Southampton          v Everton                  (1330)  
Burnley              v Arsenal                  (1400)  
Huddersfield Town    v Manchester City          (1600)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.