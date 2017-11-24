Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Nov 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Friday Friday, November 24 West Ham United 1 Leicester City 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 12 11 1 0 40 7 34 2 Manchester United 12 8 2 2 27 6 26 3 Chelsea 12 8 1 3 23 10 25 4 Tottenham Hotspur 12 7 2 3 20 9 23 ------------------------- 5 Liverpool 12 6 4 2 24 17 22 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 12 7 1 4 22 16 22 7 Burnley 12 6 4 2 12 9 22 ------------------------- 8 Watford 12 5 3 4 19 21 18 9 Brighton and Hove Albion 12 4 4 4 13 13 16 10 Huddersfield Town 12 4 3 5 8 17 15 11 Leicester City 13 3 5 5 17 19 14 12 Newcastle United 12 4 2 6 11 14 14 13 Bournemouth 12 4 1 7 11 14 13 14 Southampton 12 3 4 5 9 14 13 15 Stoke City 12 3 4 5 15 24 13 16 Everton 12 3 3 6 12 24 12 17 West Bromwich Albion 12 2 4 6 9 18 10 ------------------------- 18 West Ham United 13 2 4 7 12 26 10 19 Swansea City 12 2 2 8 7 15 8 20 Crystal Palace 12 1 2 9 6 24 5 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 25 Crystal Palace v Stoke City (1500) Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion (1500) Newcastle United v Watford (1500) Swansea City v Bournemouth (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Liverpool v Chelsea (1730) Sunday, November 26 Southampton v Everton (1330) Burnley v Arsenal (1400) Huddersfield Town v Manchester City (1600)