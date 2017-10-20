Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Friday Friday, October 20 West Ham United 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 8 7 1 0 29 4 22 2 Manchester United 8 6 2 0 21 2 20 3 Tottenham Hotspur 8 5 2 1 15 5 17 4 Watford 8 4 3 1 13 13 15 ------------------------- 5 Chelsea 8 4 1 3 13 8 13 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 8 4 1 3 12 10 13 7 Burnley 8 3 4 1 8 6 13 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 8 3 4 1 13 12 13 9 Newcastle United 8 3 2 3 9 8 11 10 Brighton and Hove Albion 9 3 2 4 9 10 11 11 West Bromwich Albion 8 2 4 2 7 9 10 12 Southampton 8 2 3 3 7 9 9 13 Huddersfield Town 8 2 3 3 5 9 9 14 Swansea City 8 2 2 4 5 8 8 15 Everton 8 2 2 4 5 13 8 16 Stoke City 8 2 2 4 9 18 8 17 West Ham United 9 2 2 5 8 17 8 ------------------------- 18 Leicester City 8 1 3 4 10 13 6 19 Bournemouth 8 1 1 6 4 12 4 20 Crystal Palace 8 1 0 7 2 18 3 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 21 Chelsea v Watford (1130) Huddersfield Town v Manchester United (1400) Manchester City v Burnley (1400) Newcastle United v Crystal Palace (1400) Stoke City v Bournemouth (1400) Swansea City v Leicester City (1400) Southampton v West Bromwich Albion (1630) Sunday, October 22 Everton v Arsenal (1230) Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool (1500)