Soccer-English premier league results and standings
#Soccer News
September 15, 2017 / 9:31 PM / in a month

Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Friday 
Friday, September 15
Bournemouth 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 1  
   Standings                P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Manchester United        4 3 1 0 12 2  10  
2  Manchester City          4 3 1 0 10 2  10  
3  Chelsea                  4 3 0 1 8  5  9   
4  Watford                  4 2 2 0 7  3  8   
-------------------------
5  Tottenham Hotspur        4 2 1 1 7  3  7   
-------------------------
6  Huddersfield Town        4 2 1 1 4  2  7   
7  Burnley                  4 2 1 1 5  4  7   
-------------------------
8  Liverpool                4 2 1 1 8  8  7   
9  West Bromwich Albion     4 2 1 1 4  4  7   
10 Newcastle United         4 2 0 2 4  3  6   
11 Arsenal                  4 2 0 2 7  8  6   
12 Stoke City               4 1 2 1 4  4  5   
13 Southampton              4 1 2 1 3  4  5   
14 Brighton and Hove Albion 5 1 1 3 4  7  4   
15 Swansea City             4 1 1 2 2  5  4   
16 Everton                  4 1 1 2 2  6  4   
17 Leicester City           4 1 0 3 6  8  3   
-------------------------
18 West Ham United          4 1 0 3 4  10 3   
19 Bournemouth              5 1 0 4 3  9  3   
20 Crystal Palace           4 0 0 4 0  7  0   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6-7:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Saturday, September 16
Crystal Palace       v Southampton     (1130)  
Huddersfield Town    v Leicester City  (1400)  
Liverpool            v Burnley         (1400)  
Newcastle United     v Stoke City      (1400)  
Watford              v Manchester City (1400)  
West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United (1400)  
Tottenham Hotspur    v Swansea City    (1630)  
Sunday, September 17 
Chelsea              v Arsenal         (1230)  
Manchester United    v Everton         (1500)

