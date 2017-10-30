Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, October 30 Burnley 1 Newcastle United 0 Sunday, October 29 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Southampton 1 Leicester City 2 Everton 0 Saturday, October 28 Arsenal 2 Swansea City 1 Bournemouth 0 Chelsea 1 Crystal Palace 2 West Ham United 2 Liverpool 3 Huddersfield Town 0 Manchester United 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Watford 0 Stoke City 1 West Bromwich Albion 2 Manchester City 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 10 9 1 0 35 6 28 2 Manchester United 10 7 2 1 23 4 23 3 Tottenham Hotspur 10 6 2 2 19 7 20 4 Chelsea 10 6 1 3 18 10 19 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 10 6 1 3 19 13 19 ------------------------- 6 Liverpool 10 4 4 2 17 16 16 7 Burnley 10 4 4 2 9 9 16 ------------------------- 8 Watford 10 4 3 3 15 18 15 9 Newcastle United 10 4 2 4 10 9 14 10 Southampton 10 3 4 3 9 10 13 11 Leicester City 10 3 3 4 14 14 12 12 Brighton and Hove Albion 10 3 3 4 10 11 12 13 Huddersfield Town 10 3 3 4 7 13 12 14 Stoke City 10 3 2 5 11 20 11 15 West Bromwich Albion 10 2 4 4 9 13 10 16 West Ham United 10 2 3 5 10 19 9 17 Swansea City 10 2 2 6 7 12 8 ------------------------- 18 Everton 10 2 2 6 7 20 8 19 Bournemouth 10 2 1 7 6 14 7 20 Crystal Palace 10 1 1 8 4 21 4 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation