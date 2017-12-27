Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Dec 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, December 27 Newcastle United 0 Manchester City 1 Tuesday, December 26 Bournemouth 3 West Ham United 3 Chelsea 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Huddersfield Town 1 Stoke City 1 Liverpool 5 Swansea City 0 Manchester United 2 Burnley 2 Tottenham Hotspur 5 Southampton 2 Watford 2 Leicester City 1 West Bromwich Albion 0 Everton 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 20 19 1 0 61 12 58 2 Manchester United 20 13 4 3 43 16 43 3 Chelsea 20 13 3 4 34 14 42 4 Liverpool 20 10 8 2 46 23 38 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 20 11 4 5 39 20 37 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 19 10 4 5 34 23 34 7 Burnley 20 9 6 5 18 17 33 ------------------------- 8 Leicester City 20 7 6 7 30 30 27 9 Everton 20 7 6 7 24 30 27 10 Watford 20 7 4 9 29 35 25 11 Huddersfield Town 20 6 5 9 18 32 23 12 Brighton and Hove Albion 20 5 6 9 15 25 21 13 Stoke City 20 5 5 10 23 41 20 14 Southampton 20 4 7 9 20 30 19 15 Newcastle United 20 5 3 12 19 30 18 16 Crystal Palace 19 4 6 9 16 29 18 17 West Ham United 20 4 6 10 22 38 18 ------------------------- 18 Bournemouth 20 4 5 11 18 31 17 19 West Bromwich Albion 20 2 9 9 14 27 15 20 Swansea City 20 3 4 13 11 31 13 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, December 28 Crystal Palace v Arsenal (2000) Saturday, December 30 Bournemouth v Everton (1500) Chelsea v Stoke City (1500) Huddersfield Town v Burnley (1500) Liverpool v Leicester City (1500) Newcastle United v Brighton and Hove Albion (1500) Watford v Swansea City (1500) Manchester United v Southampton (1730) Sunday, December 31 Crystal Palace v Manchester City (1200) West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal (1630) Monday, January 1 Brighton and Hove Albion v Bournemouth (1230) Burnley v Liverpool (1500) Leicester City v Huddersfield Town (1500) Stoke City v Newcastle United (1500) Everton v Manchester United (1730)