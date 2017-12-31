FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league results and standings
#Soccer News
December 31, 2017 / 2:02 PM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 31  
Crystal Palace       0 Manchester City          0  
West Bromwich Albion 1 Arsenal                  1  
Saturday, December 30
Bournemouth          2 Everton                  1  
Chelsea              5 Stoke City               0  
Huddersfield Town    0 Burnley                  0  
Liverpool            2 Leicester City           1  
Manchester United    0 Southampton              0  
Newcastle United     0 Brighton and Hove Albion 0  
Watford              1 Swansea City             2  
   Standings                P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Manchester City          21 19 2  0  61 12 59  
2  Chelsea                  21 14 3  4  39 14 45  
3  Manchester United        21 13 5  3  43 16 44  
4  Liverpool                21 11 8  2  48 24 41  
-------------------------
5  Arsenal                  21 11 5  5  38 26 38  
-------------------------
6  Tottenham Hotspur        20 11 4  5  39 20 37  
7  Burnley                  21 9  7  5  18 17 34  
-------------------------
8  Leicester City           21 7  6  8  31 32 27  
9  Everton                  21 7  6  8  25 32 27  
10 Watford                  21 7  4  10 30 37 25  
11 Huddersfield Town        21 6  6  9  18 32 24  
12 Brighton and Hove Albion 21 5  7  9  15 25 22  
13 Southampton              21 4  8  9  20 30 20  
14 Bournemouth              21 5  5  11 20 32 20  
15 Stoke City               21 5  5  11 23 46 20  
16 Newcastle United         21 5  4  12 19 30 19  
17 Crystal Palace           21 4  7  10 18 32 19  
-------------------------
18 West Ham United          20 4  6  10 22 38 18  
19 West Bromwich Albion     21 2  10 9  15 28 16  
20 Swansea City             21 4  4  13 13 32 16  
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6-7:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                 
Monday, January 1        
Brighton and Hove Albion v Bournemouth       (1230)  
Burnley                  v Liverpool         (1500)  
Leicester City           v Huddersfield Town (1500)  
Stoke City               v Newcastle United  (1500)  
Everton                  v Manchester United (1730)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
