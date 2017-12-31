UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Dec 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, December 31 Crystal Palace 0 Manchester City 0 West Bromwich Albion 1 Arsenal 1 Saturday, December 30 Bournemouth 2 Everton 1 Chelsea 5 Stoke City 0 Huddersfield Town 0 Burnley 0 Liverpool 2 Leicester City 1 Manchester United 0 Southampton 0 Newcastle United 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Watford 1 Swansea City 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 21 19 2 0 61 12 59 2 Chelsea 21 14 3 4 39 14 45 3 Manchester United 21 13 5 3 43 16 44 4 Liverpool 21 11 8 2 48 24 41 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 21 11 5 5 38 26 38 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 20 11 4 5 39 20 37 7 Burnley 21 9 7 5 18 17 34 ------------------------- 8 Leicester City 21 7 6 8 31 32 27 9 Everton 21 7 6 8 25 32 27 10 Watford 21 7 4 10 30 37 25 11 Huddersfield Town 21 6 6 9 18 32 24 12 Brighton and Hove Albion 21 5 7 9 15 25 22 13 Southampton 21 4 8 9 20 30 20 14 Bournemouth 21 5 5 11 20 32 20 15 Stoke City 21 5 5 11 23 46 20 16 Newcastle United 21 5 4 12 19 30 19 17 Crystal Palace 21 4 7 10 18 32 19 ------------------------- 18 West Ham United 20 4 6 10 22 38 18 19 West Bromwich Albion 21 2 10 9 15 28 16 20 Swansea City 21 4 4 13 13 32 16 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, January 1 Brighton and Hove Albion v Bournemouth (1230) Burnley v Liverpool (1500) Leicester City v Huddersfield Town (1500) Stoke City v Newcastle United (1500) Everton v Manchester United (1730)