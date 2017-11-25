UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Nov 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, November 25 Crystal Palace 2 Stoke City 1 Liverpool 1 Chelsea 1 Manchester United 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Newcastle United 0 Watford 3 Swansea City 0 Bournemouth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1 West Bromwich Albion 1 Friday, November 24 West Ham United 1 Leicester City 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 12 11 1 0 40 7 34 2 Manchester United 13 9 2 2 28 6 29 3 Chelsea 13 8 2 3 24 11 26 4 Tottenham Hotspur 13 7 3 3 21 10 24 ------------------------- 5 Liverpool 13 6 5 2 25 18 23 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 12 7 1 4 22 16 22 7 Burnley 12 6 4 2 12 9 22 ------------------------- 8 Watford 13 6 3 4 22 21 21 9 Brighton and Hove Albion 13 4 4 5 13 14 16 10 Huddersfield Town 12 4 3 5 8 17 15 11 Leicester City 13 3 5 5 17 19 14 12 Bournemouth 13 4 2 7 11 14 14 13 Newcastle United 13 4 2 7 11 17 14 14 Southampton 12 3 4 5 9 14 13 15 Stoke City 13 3 4 6 16 26 13 16 Everton 12 3 3 6 12 24 12 17 West Bromwich Albion 13 2 5 6 10 19 11 ------------------------- 18 West Ham United 13 2 4 7 12 26 10 19 Swansea City 13 2 3 8 7 15 9 20 Crystal Palace 13 2 2 9 8 25 8 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 26 Southampton v Everton (1330) Burnley v Arsenal (1400) Huddersfield Town v Manchester City (1600)