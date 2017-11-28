FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league results and standings
#Soccer News
November 28, 2017 / 9:44 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday 
Tuesday, November 28     
Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Crystal Palace    0  
Leicester City           2 Tottenham Hotspur 1  
Watford                  2 Manchester United 4  
West Bromwich Albion     2 Newcastle United  2  
   Standings                P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Manchester City          13 12 1 0 42 8  37  
2  Manchester United        14 10 2 2 32 8  32  
3  Chelsea                  13 8  2 3 24 11 26  
4  Arsenal                  13 8  1 4 23 16 25  
-------------------------
5  Tottenham Hotspur        14 7  3 4 22 12 24  
-------------------------
6  Liverpool                13 6  5 2 25 18 23  
7  Burnley                  13 6  4 3 12 10 22  
-------------------------
8  Watford                  14 6  3 5 24 25 21  
9  Leicester City           14 4  5 5 19 20 17  
10 Brighton and Hove Albion 14 4  5 5 13 14 17  
11 Southampton              13 4  4 5 13 15 16  
12 Newcastle United         14 4  3 7 13 19 15  
13 Huddersfield Town        13 4  3 6 9  19 15  
14 Bournemouth              13 4  2 7 11 14 14  
15 Stoke City               13 3  4 6 16 26 13  
16 West Bromwich Albion     14 2  6 6 12 21 12  
17 Everton                  13 3  3 7 13 28 12  
-------------------------
18 West Ham United          13 2  4 7 12 26 10  
19 Swansea City             13 2  3 8 7  15 9   
20 Crystal Palace           14 2  3 9 8  25 9   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6-7:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                 
Wednesday, November 29   
Arsenal                  v Huddersfield Town (1945)  
Bournemouth              v Burnley           (1945)  
Chelsea                  v Swansea City      (1945)  
Everton                  v West Ham United   (2000)  
Manchester City          v Southampton       (2000)  
Stoke City               v Liverpool         (2000)  
Saturday, December 2     
Chelsea                  v Newcastle United  (1230)  
Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool         (1500)  
Everton                  v Huddersfield Town (1500)  
Leicester City           v Burnley           (1500)  
Stoke City               v Swansea City      (1500)  
Watford                  v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)  
West Bromwich Albion     v Crystal Palace    (1500)  
Arsenal                  v Manchester United (1730)  
Sunday, December 3       
Bournemouth              v Southampton       (1330)  
Manchester City          v West Ham United   (1600)

