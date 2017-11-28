UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Nov 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Tuesday, November 28 Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Crystal Palace 0 Leicester City 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Watford 2 Manchester United 4 West Bromwich Albion 2 Newcastle United 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 13 12 1 0 42 8 37 2 Manchester United 14 10 2 2 32 8 32 3 Chelsea 13 8 2 3 24 11 26 4 Arsenal 13 8 1 4 23 16 25 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 14 7 3 4 22 12 24 ------------------------- 6 Liverpool 13 6 5 2 25 18 23 7 Burnley 13 6 4 3 12 10 22 ------------------------- 8 Watford 14 6 3 5 24 25 21 9 Leicester City 14 4 5 5 19 20 17 10 Brighton and Hove Albion 14 4 5 5 13 14 17 11 Southampton 13 4 4 5 13 15 16 12 Newcastle United 14 4 3 7 13 19 15 13 Huddersfield Town 13 4 3 6 9 19 15 14 Bournemouth 13 4 2 7 11 14 14 15 Stoke City 13 3 4 6 16 26 13 16 West Bromwich Albion 14 2 6 6 12 21 12 17 Everton 13 3 3 7 13 28 12 ------------------------- 18 West Ham United 13 2 4 7 12 26 10 19 Swansea City 13 2 3 8 7 15 9 20 Crystal Palace 14 2 3 9 8 25 9 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, November 29 Arsenal v Huddersfield Town (1945) Bournemouth v Burnley (1945) Chelsea v Swansea City (1945) Everton v West Ham United (2000) Manchester City v Southampton (2000) Stoke City v Liverpool (2000) Saturday, December 2 Chelsea v Newcastle United (1230) Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool (1500) Everton v Huddersfield Town (1500) Leicester City v Burnley (1500) Stoke City v Swansea City (1500) Watford v Tottenham Hotspur (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace (1500) Arsenal v Manchester United (1730) Sunday, December 3 Bournemouth v Southampton (1330) Manchester City v West Ham United (1600)