UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league results and standings
November 29, 2017 / 9:40 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, November 29   
Arsenal                  5 Huddersfield Town 0  
Bournemouth              1 Burnley           2  
Chelsea                  1 Swansea City      0  
Everton                  4 West Ham United   0  
Manchester City          2 Southampton       1  
Stoke City               0 Liverpool         3  
Tuesday, November 28     
Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Crystal Palace    0  
Leicester City           2 Tottenham Hotspur 1  
Watford                  2 Manchester United 4  
West Bromwich Albion     2 Newcastle United  2  
   Standings                P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Manchester City          14 13 1 0 44 9  40  
2  Manchester United        14 10 2 2 32 8  32  
3  Chelsea                  14 9  2 3 25 11 29  
4  Arsenal                  14 9  1 4 28 16 28  
-------------------------
5  Liverpool                14 7  5 2 28 18 26  
-------------------------
6  Burnley                  14 7  4 3 14 11 25  
7  Tottenham Hotspur        14 7  3 4 22 12 24  
-------------------------
8  Watford                  14 6  3 5 24 25 21  
9  Leicester City           14 4  5 5 19 20 17  
10 Brighton and Hove Albion 14 4  5 5 13 14 17  
11 Southampton              14 4  4 6 14 17 16  
12 Newcastle United         14 4  3 7 13 19 15  
13 Everton                  14 4  3 7 17 28 15  
14 Huddersfield Town        14 4  3 7 9  24 15  
15 Bournemouth              14 4  2 8 12 16 14  
16 Stoke City               14 3  4 7 16 29 13  
17 West Bromwich Albion     14 2  6 6 12 21 12  
-------------------------
18 West Ham United          14 2  4 8 12 30 10  
19 Swansea City             14 2  3 9 7  16 9   
20 Crystal Palace           14 2  3 9 8  25 9   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6-7:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                 
Saturday, December 2     
Chelsea                  v Newcastle United  (1230)  
Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool         (1500)  
Everton                  v Huddersfield Town (1500)  
Leicester City           v Burnley           (1500)  
Stoke City               v Swansea City      (1500)  
Watford                  v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)  
West Bromwich Albion     v Crystal Palace    (1500)  
Arsenal                  v Manchester United (1730)  
Sunday, December 3       
Bournemouth              v Southampton       (1330)  
Manchester City          v West Ham United   (1600)

