UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league results and standings
#Soccer News
October 15, 2017 / 2:26 PM / in 6 days

UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 15       
Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Everton           1  
Southampton              2 Newcastle United  2  
Saturday, October 14     
Burnley                  1 West Ham United   1  
Crystal Palace           2 Chelsea           1  
Liverpool                0 Manchester United 0  
Manchester City          7 Stoke City        2  
Swansea City             2 Huddersfield Town 0  
Tottenham Hotspur        1 Bournemouth       0  
Watford                  2 Arsenal           1  
   Standings                P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Manchester City          8 7 1 0 29 4  22  
2  Manchester United        8 6 2 0 21 2  20  
3  Tottenham Hotspur        8 5 2 1 15 5  17  
4  Watford                  8 4 3 1 13 13 15  
-------------------------
5  Chelsea                  8 4 1 3 13 8  13  
-------------------------
6  Arsenal                  8 4 1 3 12 10 13  
7  Burnley                  8 3 4 1 8  6  13  
-------------------------
8  Liverpool                8 3 4 1 13 12 13  
9  Newcastle United         8 3 2 3 9  8  11  
10 Southampton              8 2 3 3 7  9  9   
11 West Bromwich Albion     7 2 3 2 6  8  9   
12 Huddersfield Town        8 2 3 3 5  9  9   
13 Swansea City             8 2 2 4 5  8  8   
14 Brighton and Hove Albion 8 2 2 4 6  10 8   
15 West Ham United          8 2 2 4 8  14 8   
16 Everton                  8 2 2 4 5  13 8   
17 Stoke City               8 2 2 4 9  18 8   
-------------------------
18 Leicester City           7 1 2 4 9  12 5   
19 Bournemouth              8 1 1 6 4  12 4   
20 Crystal Palace           8 1 0 7 2  18 3   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6-7:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                
Monday, October 16   
Leicester City       v West Bromwich Albion (1900)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
