UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league results and standings
December 3, 2017 / 3:23 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 3       
Bournemouth              1 Southampton       1  
Manchester City          2 West Ham United   1  
Saturday, December 2     
Arsenal                  1 Manchester United 3  
Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Liverpool         5  
Chelsea                  3 Newcastle United  1  
Everton                  2 Huddersfield Town 0  
Leicester City           1 Burnley           0  
Stoke City               2 Swansea City      1  
Watford                  1 Tottenham Hotspur 1  
West Bromwich Albion     0 Crystal Palace    0  
   Standings                P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Manchester City          15 14 1 0  46 10 43  
2  Manchester United        15 11 2 2  35 9  35  
3  Chelsea                  15 10 2 3  28 12 32  
4  Liverpool                15 8  5 2  33 19 29  
-------------------------
5  Arsenal                  15 9  1 5  29 19 28  
-------------------------
6  Tottenham Hotspur        15 7  4 4  23 13 25  
7  Burnley                  15 7  4 4  14 12 25  
-------------------------
8  Watford                  15 6  4 5  25 26 22  
9  Leicester City           15 5  5 5  20 20 20  
10 Everton                  15 5  3 7  19 28 18  
11 Southampton              15 4  5 6  15 18 17  
12 Brighton and Hove Albion 15 4  5 6  14 19 17  
13 Stoke City               15 4  4 7  18 30 16  
14 Bournemouth              15 4  3 8  13 17 15  
15 Newcastle United         15 4  3 8  14 22 15  
16 Huddersfield Town        15 4  3 8  9  26 15  
17 West Bromwich Albion     15 2  7 6  12 21 13  
-------------------------
18 Crystal Palace           15 2  4 9  8  25 10  
19 West Ham United          15 2  4 9  13 32 10  
20 Swansea City             15 2  3 10 8  18 9   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6-7:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation

