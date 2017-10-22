FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league results and standings
#Soccer News
October 22, 2017 / 2:25 PM / 3 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 22
Everton           2 Arsenal                  5  
Tottenham Hotspur 4 Liverpool                1  
Saturday, October 21
Chelsea           4 Watford                  2  
Huddersfield Town 2 Manchester United        1  
Manchester City   3 Burnley                  0  
Newcastle United  1 Crystal Palace           0  
Southampton       1 West Bromwich Albion     0  
Stoke City        1 Bournemouth              2  
Swansea City      1 Leicester City           2  
Friday, October 20
West Ham United   0 Brighton and Hove Albion 3  
   Standings                P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Manchester City          9 8 1 0 32 4  25  
2  Manchester United        9 6 2 1 22 4  20  
3  Tottenham Hotspur        9 6 2 1 19 6  20  
4  Chelsea                  9 5 1 3 17 10 16  
-------------------------
5  Arsenal                  9 5 1 3 17 12 16  
-------------------------
6  Watford                  9 4 3 2 15 17 15  
7  Newcastle United         9 4 2 3 10 8  14  
-------------------------
8  Burnley                  9 3 4 2 8  9  13  
9  Liverpool                9 3 4 2 14 16 13  
10 Southampton              9 3 3 3 8  9  12  
11 Huddersfield Town        9 3 3 3 7  10 12  
12 Brighton and Hove Albion 9 3 2 4 9  10 11  
13 West Bromwich Albion     9 2 4 3 7  10 10  
14 Leicester City           9 2 3 4 12 14 9   
15 Swansea City             9 2 2 5 6  10 8   
16 West Ham United          9 2 2 5 8  17 8   
17 Stoke City               9 2 2 5 10 20 8   
-------------------------
18 Everton                  9 2 2 5 7  18 8   
19 Bournemouth              9 2 1 6 6  13 7   
20 Crystal Palace           9 1 0 8 2  19 3   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6-7:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
