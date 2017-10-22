UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, October 22 Everton 2 Arsenal 5 Tottenham Hotspur 4 Liverpool 1 Saturday, October 21 Chelsea 4 Watford 2 Huddersfield Town 2 Manchester United 1 Manchester City 3 Burnley 0 Newcastle United 1 Crystal Palace 0 Southampton 1 West Bromwich Albion 0 Stoke City 1 Bournemouth 2 Swansea City 1 Leicester City 2 Friday, October 20 West Ham United 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 9 8 1 0 32 4 25 2 Manchester United 9 6 2 1 22 4 20 3 Tottenham Hotspur 9 6 2 1 19 6 20 4 Chelsea 9 5 1 3 17 10 16 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 9 5 1 3 17 12 16 ------------------------- 6 Watford 9 4 3 2 15 17 15 7 Newcastle United 9 4 2 3 10 8 14 ------------------------- 8 Burnley 9 3 4 2 8 9 13 9 Liverpool 9 3 4 2 14 16 13 10 Southampton 9 3 3 3 8 9 12 11 Huddersfield Town 9 3 3 3 7 10 12 12 Brighton and Hove Albion 9 3 2 4 9 10 11 13 West Bromwich Albion 9 2 4 3 7 10 10 14 Leicester City 9 2 3 4 12 14 9 15 Swansea City 9 2 2 5 6 10 8 16 West Ham United 9 2 2 5 8 17 8 17 Stoke City 9 2 2 5 10 20 8 ------------------------- 18 Everton 9 2 2 5 7 18 8 19 Bournemouth 9 2 1 6 6 13 7 20 Crystal Palace 9 1 0 8 2 19 3 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation