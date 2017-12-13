FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league results and standings
#Soccer News
December 13, 2017 / 9:40 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, December 13
Liverpool         0 West Bromwich Albion     0  
Manchester United 1 Bournemouth              0  
Newcastle United  0 Everton                  1  
Southampton       1 Leicester City           4  
Swansea City      0 Manchester City          4  
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0  
West Ham United   0 Arsenal                  0  
Tuesday, December 12
Burnley           1 Stoke City               0  
Crystal Palace    2 Watford                  1  
Huddersfield Town 1 Chelsea                  3  
   Standings                P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Manchester City          17 16 1 0  52 11 49  
2  Manchester United        17 12 2 3  37 11 38  
3  Chelsea                  17 11 2 4  31 14 35  
4  Tottenham Hotspur        17 9  4 4  30 14 31  
-------------------------
5  Liverpool                17 8  7 2  34 20 31  
-------------------------
6  Burnley                  17 9  4 4  16 12 31  
7  Arsenal                  17 9  3 5  30 20 30  
-------------------------
8  Leicester City           17 7  5 5  27 23 26  
9  Watford                  17 6  4 7  26 29 22  
10 Everton                  17 6  4 7  21 29 22  
11 Southampton              17 4  6 7  17 23 18  
12 Huddersfield Town        17 5  3 9  12 29 18  
13 Brighton and Hove Albion 17 4  5 8  14 23 17  
14 Bournemouth              17 4  4 9  15 20 16  
15 Stoke City               17 4  4 9  19 36 16  
16 Newcastle United         17 4  3 10 16 26 15  
17 West Bromwich Albion     17 2  8 7  12 22 14  
-------------------------
18 Crystal Palace           17 3  5 9  12 28 14  
19 West Ham United          17 3  5 9  14 32 14  
20 Swansea City             17 3  3 11 9  22 12  
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6-7:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                 
Saturday, December 16    
Leicester City           v Crystal Palace    (1230)  
Arsenal                  v Newcastle United  (1500)  
Brighton and Hove Albion v Burnley           (1500)  
Chelsea                  v Southampton       (1500)  
Stoke City               v West Ham United   (1500)  
Watford                  v Huddersfield Town (1500)  
Manchester City          v Tottenham Hotspur (1730)  
Sunday, December 17      
West Bromwich Albion     v Manchester United (1415)  
Bournemouth              v Liverpool         (1630)  
Monday, December 18      
Everton                  v Swansea City      (2000)

