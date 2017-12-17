FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league results and standings
Sections
Featured
England face postmortem after Ashes capitulation
ASHES
England face postmortem after Ashes capitulation
Congress poised to approve biggest tax overhaul in 30 years
U.S.
Congress poised to approve biggest tax overhaul in 30 years
How a secretive police squad racked up kills in Duterte's drug war
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
How a secretive police squad racked up kills in Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
December 17, 2017 / 4:13 PM / in 2 days

UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 17      
Bournemouth              0 Liverpool         4  
West Bromwich Albion     1 Manchester United 2  
Saturday, December 16    
Arsenal                  1 Newcastle United  0  
Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Burnley           0  
Chelsea                  1 Southampton       0  
Leicester City           0 Crystal Palace    3  
Manchester City          4 Tottenham Hotspur 1  
Stoke City               0 West Ham United   3  
Watford                  1 Huddersfield Town 4  
   Standings                P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Manchester City          18 17 1 0  56 12 52  
2  Manchester United        18 13 2 3  39 12 41  
3  Chelsea                  18 12 2 4  32 14 38  
4  Liverpool                18 9  7 2  38 20 34  
-------------------------
5  Arsenal                  18 10 3 5  31 20 33  
-------------------------
6  Burnley                  18 9  5 4  16 12 32  
7  Tottenham Hotspur        18 9  4 5  31 18 31  
-------------------------
8  Leicester City           18 7  5 6  27 26 26  
9  Watford                  18 6  4 8  27 33 22  
10 Everton                  17 6  4 7  21 29 22  
11 Huddersfield Town        18 6  3 9  16 30 21  
12 Southampton              18 4  6 8  17 24 18  
13 Brighton and Hove Albion 18 4  6 8  14 23 18  
14 Crystal Palace           18 4  5 9  15 28 17  
15 West Ham United          18 4  5 9  17 32 17  
16 Bournemouth              18 4  4 10 15 24 16  
17 Stoke City               18 4  4 10 19 39 16  
-------------------------
18 Newcastle United         18 4  3 11 16 27 15  
19 West Bromwich Albion     18 2  8 8  13 24 14  
20 Swansea City             17 3  3 11 9  22 12  
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6-7:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                        
Monday, December 18  
Everton              v Swansea City (2000)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.