UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Nov 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, November 5 Chelsea 1 Manchester United 0 Everton 3 Watford 2 Manchester City 3 Arsenal 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Crystal Palace 0 Saturday, November 4 Huddersfield Town 1 West Bromwich Albion 0 Newcastle United 0 Bournemouth 1 Southampton 0 Burnley 1 Stoke City 2 Leicester City 2 Swansea City 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 West Ham United 1 Liverpool 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 11 10 1 0 38 7 31 2 Manchester United 11 7 2 2 23 5 23 3 Tottenham Hotspur 11 7 2 2 20 7 23 4 Chelsea 11 7 1 3 19 10 22 ------------------------- 5 Liverpool 11 5 4 2 21 17 19 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 11 6 1 4 20 16 19 7 Burnley 11 5 4 2 10 9 19 ------------------------- 8 Brighton and Hove Albion 11 4 3 4 11 11 15 9 Watford 11 4 3 4 17 21 15 10 Huddersfield Town 11 4 3 4 8 13 15 11 Newcastle United 11 4 2 5 10 10 14 12 Leicester City 11 3 4 4 16 16 13 13 Southampton 11 3 4 4 9 11 13 14 Stoke City 11 3 3 5 13 22 12 15 Everton 11 3 2 6 10 22 11 16 West Bromwich Albion 11 2 4 5 9 14 10 17 Bournemouth 11 3 1 7 7 14 10 ------------------------- 18 West Ham United 11 2 3 6 11 23 9 19 Swansea City 11 2 2 7 7 13 8 20 Crystal Palace 11 1 1 9 4 22 4 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation