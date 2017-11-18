FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league results and standings
Sections
Featured
Tracking global cues
India Markets Weekahead
Tracking global cues
Tesla's unfettered ambition will drain finances: analysts
Technology
Tesla's unfettered ambition will drain finances: analysts
Manushi Chhillar: Miss World 2017
pICTURES
Manushi Chhillar: Miss World 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
November 18, 2017 / 2:24 PM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday 
Saturday, November 18
Arsenal              2 Tottenham Hotspur 0  
Bournemouth          4 Huddersfield Town 0  
Burnley              2 Swansea City      0  
Crystal Palace       2 Everton           2  
Leicester City       0 Manchester City   2  
Liverpool            3 Southampton       0  
Manchester United    4 Newcastle United  1  
West Bromwich Albion 0 Chelsea           4  
   Standings                P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Manchester City          12 11 1 0 40 7  34  
2  Manchester United        12 8  2 2 27 6  26  
3  Chelsea                  12 8  1 3 23 10 25  
4  Tottenham Hotspur        12 7  2 3 20 9  23  
-------------------------
5  Liverpool                12 6  4 2 24 17 22  
-------------------------
6  Arsenal                  12 7  1 4 22 16 22  
7  Burnley                  12 6  4 2 12 9  22  
-------------------------
8  Brighton and Hove Albion 11 4  3 4 11 11 15  
9  Watford                  11 4  3 4 17 21 15  
10 Huddersfield Town        12 4  3 5 8  17 15  
11 Newcastle United         12 4  2 6 11 14 14  
12 Leicester City           12 3  4 5 16 18 13  
13 Bournemouth              12 4  1 7 11 14 13  
14 Southampton              12 3  4 5 9  14 13  
15 Stoke City               11 3  3 5 13 22 12  
16 Everton                  12 3  3 6 12 24 12  
17 West Bromwich Albion     12 2  4 6 9  18 10  
-------------------------
18 West Ham United          11 2  3 6 11 23 9   
19 Swansea City             12 2  2 8 7  15 8   
20 Crystal Palace           12 1  2 9 6  24 5   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6-7:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, November 19      
Watford                  v West Ham United (1600)  
Monday, November 20      
Brighton and Hove Albion v Stoke City      (2000)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.