UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, November 18 Arsenal 2 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Bournemouth 4 Huddersfield Town 0 Burnley 2 Swansea City 0 Crystal Palace 2 Everton 2 Leicester City 0 Manchester City 2 Liverpool 3 Southampton 0 Manchester United 4 Newcastle United 1 West Bromwich Albion 0 Chelsea 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 12 11 1 0 40 7 34 2 Manchester United 12 8 2 2 27 6 26 3 Chelsea 12 8 1 3 23 10 25 4 Tottenham Hotspur 12 7 2 3 20 9 23 ------------------------- 5 Liverpool 12 6 4 2 24 17 22 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 12 7 1 4 22 16 22 7 Burnley 12 6 4 2 12 9 22 ------------------------- 8 Brighton and Hove Albion 11 4 3 4 11 11 15 9 Watford 11 4 3 4 17 21 15 10 Huddersfield Town 12 4 3 5 8 17 15 11 Newcastle United 12 4 2 6 11 14 14 12 Leicester City 12 3 4 5 16 18 13 13 Bournemouth 12 4 1 7 11 14 13 14 Southampton 12 3 4 5 9 14 13 15 Stoke City 11 3 3 5 13 22 12 16 Everton 12 3 3 6 12 24 12 17 West Bromwich Albion 12 2 4 6 9 18 10 ------------------------- 18 West Ham United 11 2 3 6 11 23 9 19 Swansea City 12 2 2 8 7 15 8 20 Crystal Palace 12 1 2 9 6 24 5 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 19 Watford v West Ham United (1600) Monday, November 20 Brighton and Hove Albion v Stoke City (2000)