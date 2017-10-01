FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league results and standings
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Pitting wild boars against dogs
#Soccer News
October 1, 2017 / 12:53 PM / in 17 days

UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 1    
Arsenal              2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0  
Everton              0 Burnley                  1  
Newcastle United     1 Liverpool                1  
Saturday, September 30
Bournemouth          0 Leicester City           0  
Chelsea              0 Manchester City          1  
Huddersfield Town    0 Tottenham Hotspur        4  
Manchester United    4 Crystal Palace           0  
Stoke City           2 Southampton              1  
West Bromwich Albion 2 Watford                  2  
West Ham United      1 Swansea City             0  
   Standings                P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Manchester City          7 6 1 0 22 2  19  
2  Manchester United        7 6 1 0 21 2  19  
3  Tottenham Hotspur        7 4 2 1 14 5  14  
4  Chelsea                  7 4 1 2 12 6  13  
-------------------------
5  Arsenal                  7 4 1 2 11 8  13  
-------------------------
6  Burnley                  7 3 3 1 7  5  12  
7  Liverpool                7 3 3 1 13 12 12  
-------------------------
8  Watford                  7 3 3 1 11 12 12  
9  Newcastle United         7 3 1 3 7  6  10  
10 West Bromwich Albion     7 2 3 2 6  8  9   
11 Huddersfield Town        7 2 3 2 5  7  9   
12 Southampton              7 2 2 3 5  7  8   
13 Stoke City               7 2 2 3 7  11 8   
14 Brighton and Hove Albion 7 2 1 4 5  9  7   
15 West Ham United          7 2 1 4 7  13 7   
16 Everton                  7 2 1 4 4  12 7   
17 Leicester City           7 1 2 4 9  12 5   
-------------------------
18 Swansea City             7 1 2 4 3  8  5   
19 Bournemouth              7 1 1 5 4  11 4   
20 Crystal Palace           7 0 0 7 0  17 0   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6-7:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation

