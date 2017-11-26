UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, November 26 Burnley 0 Arsenal 1 Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 2 Southampton 4 Everton 1 Saturday, November 25 Crystal Palace 2 Stoke City 1 Liverpool 1 Chelsea 1 Manchester United 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Newcastle United 0 Watford 3 Swansea City 0 Bournemouth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1 West Bromwich Albion 1 Friday, November 24 West Ham United 1 Leicester City 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 13 12 1 0 42 8 37 2 Manchester United 13 9 2 2 28 6 29 3 Chelsea 13 8 2 3 24 11 26 4 Arsenal 13 8 1 4 23 16 25 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 13 7 3 3 21 10 24 ------------------------- 6 Liverpool 13 6 5 2 25 18 23 7 Burnley 13 6 4 3 12 10 22 ------------------------- 8 Watford 13 6 3 4 22 21 21 9 Brighton and Hove Albion 13 4 4 5 13 14 16 10 Southampton 13 4 4 5 13 15 16 11 Huddersfield Town 13 4 3 6 9 19 15 12 Leicester City 13 3 5 5 17 19 14 13 Bournemouth 13 4 2 7 11 14 14 14 Newcastle United 13 4 2 7 11 17 14 15 Stoke City 13 3 4 6 16 26 13 16 Everton 13 3 3 7 13 28 12 17 West Bromwich Albion 13 2 5 6 10 19 11 ------------------------- 18 West Ham United 13 2 4 7 12 26 10 19 Swansea City 13 2 3 8 7 15 9 20 Crystal Palace 13 2 2 9 8 25 8 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation