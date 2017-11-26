FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league results and standings
#Soccer News
November 26, 2017 / 3:29 PM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 26
Burnley           0 Arsenal                  1  
Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City          2  
Southampton       4 Everton                  1  
Saturday, November 25
Crystal Palace    2 Stoke City               1  
Liverpool         1 Chelsea                  1  
Manchester United 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 0  
Newcastle United  0 Watford                  3  
Swansea City      0 Bournemouth              0  
Tottenham Hotspur 1 West Bromwich Albion     1  
Friday, November 24
West Ham United   1 Leicester City           1  
   Standings                P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Manchester City          13 12 1 0 42 8  37  
2  Manchester United        13 9  2 2 28 6  29  
3  Chelsea                  13 8  2 3 24 11 26  
4  Arsenal                  13 8  1 4 23 16 25  
-------------------------
5  Tottenham Hotspur        13 7  3 3 21 10 24  
-------------------------
6  Liverpool                13 6  5 2 25 18 23  
7  Burnley                  13 6  4 3 12 10 22  
-------------------------
8  Watford                  13 6  3 4 22 21 21  
9  Brighton and Hove Albion 13 4  4 5 13 14 16  
10 Southampton              13 4  4 5 13 15 16  
11 Huddersfield Town        13 4  3 6 9  19 15  
12 Leicester City           13 3  5 5 17 19 14  
13 Bournemouth              13 4  2 7 11 14 14  
14 Newcastle United         13 4  2 7 11 17 14  
15 Stoke City               13 3  4 6 16 26 13  
16 Everton                  13 3  3 7 13 28 12  
17 West Bromwich Albion     13 2  5 6 10 19 11  
-------------------------
18 West Ham United          13 2  4 7 12 26 10  
19 Swansea City             13 2  3 8 7  15 9   
20 Crystal Palace           13 2  2 9 8  25 8   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6-7:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation

