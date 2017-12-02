FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league results and standings
Sections
Featured
Wait for a healthy correction
India Markets Weekahead
Wait for a healthy correction
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
India Insight
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
Exclusive
U.S.
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
December 2, 2017 / 2:26 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 2     
Arsenal                  1 Manchester United 3  
Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Liverpool         5  
Chelsea                  3 Newcastle United  1  
Everton                  2 Huddersfield Town 0  
Leicester City           1 Burnley           0  
Stoke City               2 Swansea City      1  
Watford                  1 Tottenham Hotspur 1  
West Bromwich Albion     0 Crystal Palace    0  
   Standings                P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Manchester City          14 13 1 0  44 9  40  
2  Manchester United        15 11 2 2  35 9  35  
3  Chelsea                  15 10 2 3  28 12 32  
4  Liverpool                15 8  5 2  33 19 29  
-------------------------
5  Arsenal                  15 9  1 5  29 19 28  
-------------------------
6  Tottenham Hotspur        15 7  4 4  23 13 25  
7  Burnley                  15 7  4 4  14 12 25  
-------------------------
8  Watford                  15 6  4 5  25 26 22  
9  Leicester City           15 5  5 5  20 20 20  
10 Everton                  15 5  3 7  19 28 18  
11 Brighton and Hove Albion 15 4  5 6  14 19 17  
12 Southampton              14 4  4 6  14 17 16  
13 Stoke City               15 4  4 7  18 30 16  
14 Newcastle United         15 4  3 8  14 22 15  
15 Huddersfield Town        15 4  3 8  9  26 15  
16 Bournemouth              14 4  2 8  12 16 14  
17 West Bromwich Albion     15 2  7 6  12 21 13  
-------------------------
18 Crystal Palace           15 2  4 9  8  25 10  
19 West Ham United          14 2  4 8  12 30 10  
20 Swansea City             15 2  3 10 8  18 9   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6-7:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Sunday, December 3   
Bournemouth          v Southampton     (1330)  
Manchester City      v West Ham United (1600)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.