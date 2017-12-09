UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, December 9 Burnley 1 Watford 0 Crystal Palace 2 Bournemouth 2 Huddersfield Town 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Newcastle United 2 Leicester City 3 Swansea City 1 West Bromwich Albion 0 Tottenham Hotspur 5 Stoke City 1 West Ham United 1 Chelsea 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 15 14 1 0 46 10 43 2 Manchester United 15 11 2 2 35 9 35 3 Chelsea 16 10 2 4 28 13 32 4 Liverpool 15 8 5 2 33 19 29 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 16 8 4 4 28 14 28 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 15 9 1 5 29 19 28 7 Burnley 16 8 4 4 15 12 28 ------------------------- 8 Leicester City 16 6 5 5 23 22 23 9 Watford 16 6 4 6 25 27 22 10 Everton 15 5 3 7 19 28 18 11 Huddersfield Town 16 5 3 8 11 26 18 12 Southampton 15 4 5 6 15 18 17 13 Brighton and Hove Albion 16 4 5 7 14 21 17 14 Bournemouth 16 4 4 8 15 19 16 15 Stoke City 16 4 4 8 19 35 16 16 Newcastle United 16 4 3 9 16 25 15 17 West Bromwich Albion 16 2 7 7 12 22 13 ------------------------- 18 West Ham United 16 3 4 9 14 32 13 19 Swansea City 16 3 3 10 9 18 12 20 Crystal Palace 16 2 5 9 10 27 11 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 10 Southampton v Arsenal (1200) Liverpool v Everton (1415) Manchester United v Manchester City (1630)