UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league results and standings
#Soccer News
December 9, 2017 / 2:27 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 9
Burnley           1 Watford                  0  
Crystal Palace    2 Bournemouth              2  
Huddersfield Town 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0  
Newcastle United  2 Leicester City           3  
Swansea City      1 West Bromwich Albion     0  
Tottenham Hotspur 5 Stoke City               1  
West Ham United   1 Chelsea                  0  
   Standings                P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Manchester City          15 14 1 0  46 10 43  
2  Manchester United        15 11 2 2  35 9  35  
3  Chelsea                  16 10 2 4  28 13 32  
4  Liverpool                15 8  5 2  33 19 29  
-------------------------
5  Tottenham Hotspur        16 8  4 4  28 14 28  
-------------------------
6  Arsenal                  15 9  1 5  29 19 28  
7  Burnley                  16 8  4 4  15 12 28  
-------------------------
8  Leicester City           16 6  5 5  23 22 23  
9  Watford                  16 6  4 6  25 27 22  
10 Everton                  15 5  3 7  19 28 18  
11 Huddersfield Town        16 5  3 8  11 26 18  
12 Southampton              15 4  5 6  15 18 17  
13 Brighton and Hove Albion 16 4  5 7  14 21 17  
14 Bournemouth              16 4  4 8  15 19 16  
15 Stoke City               16 4  4 8  19 35 16  
16 Newcastle United         16 4  3 9  16 25 15  
17 West Bromwich Albion     16 2  7 7  12 22 13  
-------------------------
18 West Ham United          16 3  4 9  14 32 13  
19 Swansea City             16 3  3 10 9  18 12  
20 Crystal Palace           16 2  5 9  10 27 11  
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6-7:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Sunday, December 10  
Southampton          v Arsenal         (1200)  
Liverpool            v Everton         (1415)  
Manchester United    v Manchester City (1630)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
