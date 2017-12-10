UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, December 10 Liverpool 1 Everton 1 Manchester United 1 Manchester City 2 Southampton 1 Arsenal 1 Saturday, December 9 Burnley 1 Watford 0 Crystal Palace 2 Bournemouth 2 Huddersfield Town 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Newcastle United 2 Leicester City 3 Swansea City 1 West Bromwich Albion 0 Tottenham Hotspur 5 Stoke City 1 West Ham United 1 Chelsea 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 16 15 1 0 48 11 46 2 Manchester United 16 11 2 3 36 11 35 3 Chelsea 16 10 2 4 28 13 32 4 Liverpool 16 8 6 2 34 20 30 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 16 9 2 5 30 20 29 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 16 8 4 4 28 14 28 7 Burnley 16 8 4 4 15 12 28 ------------------------- 8 Leicester City 16 6 5 5 23 22 23 9 Watford 16 6 4 6 25 27 22 10 Everton 16 5 4 7 20 29 19 11 Southampton 16 4 6 6 16 19 18 12 Huddersfield Town 16 5 3 8 11 26 18 13 Brighton and Hove Albion 16 4 5 7 14 21 17 14 Bournemouth 16 4 4 8 15 19 16 15 Stoke City 16 4 4 8 19 35 16 16 Newcastle United 16 4 3 9 16 25 15 17 West Bromwich Albion 16 2 7 7 12 22 13 ------------------------- 18 West Ham United 16 3 4 9 14 32 13 19 Swansea City 16 3 3 10 9 18 12 20 Crystal Palace 16 2 5 9 10 27 11 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation