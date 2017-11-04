UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Nov 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, November 4 Huddersfield Town 1 West Bromwich Albion 0 Newcastle United 0 Bournemouth 1 Southampton 0 Burnley 1 Stoke City 2 Leicester City 2 Swansea City 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 West Ham United 1 Liverpool 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 10 9 1 0 35 6 28 2 Manchester United 10 7 2 1 23 4 23 3 Tottenham Hotspur 10 6 2 2 19 7 20 4 Chelsea 10 6 1 3 18 10 19 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 10 6 1 3 19 13 19 ------------------------- 6 Liverpool 11 5 4 2 21 17 19 7 Burnley 11 5 4 2 10 9 19 ------------------------- 8 Brighton and Hove Albion 11 4 3 4 11 11 15 9 Watford 10 4 3 3 15 18 15 10 Huddersfield Town 11 4 3 4 8 13 15 11 Newcastle United 11 4 2 5 10 10 14 12 Leicester City 11 3 4 4 16 16 13 13 Southampton 11 3 4 4 9 11 13 14 Stoke City 11 3 3 5 13 22 12 15 West Bromwich Albion 11 2 4 5 9 14 10 16 Bournemouth 11 3 1 7 7 14 10 17 West Ham United 11 2 3 6 11 23 9 ------------------------- 18 Swansea City 11 2 2 7 7 13 8 19 Everton 10 2 2 6 7 20 8 20 Crystal Palace 10 1 1 8 4 21 4 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 5 Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace (1200) Manchester City v Arsenal (1415) Chelsea v Manchester United (1630) Everton v Watford (1630)