FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league results and standings
Sections
Featured
India Markets Weekahead: Earnings in the spotlight
Expert Zone
India Markets Weekahead: Earnings in the spotlight
Wedding bells set to ring in fresh gold demand in India
Precious
Wedding bells set to ring in fresh gold demand in India
Unversed in debt details, Venezuelans desperate for relief
Venezuela
Unversed in debt details, Venezuelans desperate for relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
November 4, 2017 / 2:26 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday 
Saturday, November 4
Huddersfield Town 1 West Bromwich Albion     0  
Newcastle United  0 Bournemouth              1  
Southampton       0 Burnley                  1  
Stoke City        2 Leicester City           2  
Swansea City      0 Brighton and Hove Albion 1  
West Ham United   1 Liverpool                4  
   Standings                P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Manchester City          10 9 1 0 35 6  28  
2  Manchester United        10 7 2 1 23 4  23  
3  Tottenham Hotspur        10 6 2 2 19 7  20  
4  Chelsea                  10 6 1 3 18 10 19  
-------------------------
5  Arsenal                  10 6 1 3 19 13 19  
-------------------------
6  Liverpool                11 5 4 2 21 17 19  
7  Burnley                  11 5 4 2 10 9  19  
-------------------------
8  Brighton and Hove Albion 11 4 3 4 11 11 15  
9  Watford                  10 4 3 3 15 18 15  
10 Huddersfield Town        11 4 3 4 8  13 15  
11 Newcastle United         11 4 2 5 10 10 14  
12 Leicester City           11 3 4 4 16 16 13  
13 Southampton              11 3 4 4 9  11 13  
14 Stoke City               11 3 3 5 13 22 12  
15 West Bromwich Albion     11 2 4 5 9  14 10  
16 Bournemouth              11 3 1 7 7  14 10  
17 West Ham United          11 2 3 6 11 23 9   
-------------------------
18 Swansea City             11 2 2 7 7  13 8   
19 Everton                  10 2 2 6 7  20 8   
20 Crystal Palace           10 1 1 8 4  21 4   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6-7:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Sunday, November 5   
Tottenham Hotspur    v Crystal Palace    (1200)  
Manchester City      v Arsenal           (1415)  
Chelsea              v Manchester United (1630)  
Everton              v Watford           (1630)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.