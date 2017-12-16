UPDATE 3-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, December 16 Arsenal 1 Newcastle United 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Burnley 0 Chelsea 1 Southampton 0 Leicester City 0 Crystal Palace 3 Manchester City 4 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Stoke City 0 West Ham United 3 Watford 1 Huddersfield Town 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 18 17 1 0 56 12 52 2 Manchester United 17 12 2 3 37 11 38 3 Chelsea 18 12 2 4 32 14 38 4 Arsenal 18 10 3 5 31 20 33 ------------------------- 5 Burnley 18 9 5 4 16 12 32 ------------------------- 6 Liverpool 17 8 7 2 34 20 31 7 Tottenham Hotspur 18 9 4 5 31 18 31 ------------------------- 8 Leicester City 18 7 5 6 27 26 26 9 Watford 18 6 4 8 27 33 22 10 Everton 17 6 4 7 21 29 22 11 Huddersfield Town 18 6 3 9 16 30 21 12 Southampton 18 4 6 8 17 24 18 13 Brighton and Hove Albion 18 4 6 8 14 23 18 14 Crystal Palace 18 4 5 9 15 28 17 15 West Ham United 18 4 5 9 17 32 17 16 Bournemouth 17 4 4 9 15 20 16 17 Stoke City 18 4 4 10 19 39 16 ------------------------- 18 Newcastle United 18 4 3 11 16 27 15 19 West Bromwich Albion 17 2 8 7 12 22 14 20 Swansea City 17 3 3 11 9 22 12 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 17 West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United (1415) Bournemouth v Liverpool (1630) Monday, December 18 Everton v Swansea City (2000)