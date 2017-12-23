UPDATE 3-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Dec 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, December 23 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Watford 0 Burnley 0 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Everton 0 Chelsea 0 Leicester City 2 Manchester United 2 Manchester City 4 Bournemouth 0 Southampton 1 Huddersfield Town 1 Stoke City 3 West Bromwich Albion 1 Swansea City 1 Crystal Palace 1 West Ham United 2 Newcastle United 3 Friday, December 22 Arsenal 3 Liverpool 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 19 18 1 0 60 12 55 2 Manchester United 19 13 3 3 41 14 42 3 Chelsea 19 12 3 4 32 14 39 4 Liverpool 19 9 8 2 41 23 35 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 19 10 4 5 34 18 34 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 19 10 4 5 34 23 34 7 Burnley 19 9 5 5 16 15 32 ------------------------- 8 Leicester City 19 7 6 6 29 28 27 9 Everton 19 7 5 7 24 30 26 10 Watford 19 6 4 9 27 34 22 11 Huddersfield Town 19 6 4 9 17 31 22 12 Brighton and Hove Albion 19 5 6 8 15 23 21 13 Southampton 19 4 7 8 18 25 19 14 Stoke City 19 5 4 10 22 40 19 15 Newcastle United 19 5 3 11 19 29 18 16 Crystal Palace 19 4 6 9 16 29 18 17 West Ham United 19 4 5 10 19 35 17 ------------------------- 18 Bournemouth 19 4 4 11 15 28 16 19 West Bromwich Albion 19 2 8 9 14 27 14 20 Swansea City 19 3 4 12 11 26 13 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation