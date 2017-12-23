FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-Soccer-English premier league results and standings
Sections
Featured
Fujimori family pulls Peru back into political turmoil
World
Fujimori family pulls Peru back into political turmoil
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
ASIA
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
Pictures of the Year 2017
Editor's picks
Pictures of the Year 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
December 23, 2017 / 2:24 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 23    
Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Watford              0  
Burnley                  0 Tottenham Hotspur    3  
Everton                  0 Chelsea              0  
Leicester City           2 Manchester United    2  
Manchester City          4 Bournemouth          0  
Southampton              1 Huddersfield Town    1  
Stoke City               3 West Bromwich Albion 1  
Swansea City             1 Crystal Palace       1  
West Ham United          2 Newcastle United     3  
Friday, December 22      
Arsenal                  3 Liverpool            3  
   Standings                P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Manchester City          19 18 1 0  60 12 55  
2  Manchester United        19 13 3 3  41 14 42  
3  Chelsea                  19 12 3 4  32 14 39  
4  Liverpool                19 9  8 2  41 23 35  
-------------------------
5  Tottenham Hotspur        19 10 4 5  34 18 34  
-------------------------
6  Arsenal                  19 10 4 5  34 23 34  
7  Burnley                  19 9  5 5  16 15 32  
-------------------------
8  Leicester City           19 7  6 6  29 28 27  
9  Everton                  19 7  5 7  24 30 26  
10 Watford                  19 6  4 9  27 34 22  
11 Huddersfield Town        19 6  4 9  17 31 22  
12 Brighton and Hove Albion 19 5  6 8  15 23 21  
13 Southampton              19 4  7 8  18 25 19  
14 Stoke City               19 5  4 10 22 40 19  
15 Newcastle United         19 5  3 11 19 29 18  
16 Crystal Palace           19 4  6 9  16 29 18  
17 West Ham United          19 4  5 10 19 35 17  
-------------------------
18 Bournemouth              19 4  4 11 15 28 16  
19 West Bromwich Albion     19 2  8 9  14 27 14  
20 Swansea City             19 3  4 12 11 26 13  
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6-7:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.