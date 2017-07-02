FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
WBA sign £12 million Rodriguez from Southampton
#Sports News
July 2, 2017 / 3:36 PM / a month ago

WBA sign £12 million Rodriguez from Southampton

1 Min Read

Football - Milton Keynes Dons v Southampton - Capital One Cup Third Round - Stadium MK - 23/9/15 Jay Rodriguez celebrates scoring the first goal for Southampton. Action Images / Alex Morton/ Livepic/ Files

LONDON (Reuters) - West Bromwich Albion have signed striker Jay Rodriguez from Southampton, the Saints said on Sunday.

"#SaintsFC can confirm that @JayRodriguez9 has today completed a move to #WBA," they said.

Although no fee was mentioned, British media said the deal was worth 12 million pounds ($15.63 million).

The 27-year-old's career has been disrupted by a series of injuries which saw him miss the whole of the 2014-15 season and struggle to break back into the Southampton first team.

He scored 32 goals in 126 appearances for Southampton, whom he joined for seven million pounds from his home-town club Burnley in 2012.

Rodriguez has one cap for England.

($1 = 0.7680 pounds)

Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Rex Gowar

