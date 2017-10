Soccer: Scholes interviewed for Oldham manager's job - report

FILE PHOTO: Soccer player Paul Scholes attends the world premiere of the film "The Class of 92" in London December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has been interviewed for the manager’s job at League One club Oldham Athletic, BBC Radio Manchester reported on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old, an Oldham fan, ended his glittering playing career in 2013 after making more than 700 appearances for United and helping them win 11 Premier League titles.

Scholes has since worked as a television pundit and is part-owner of National League North club Salford City along with former United team mates Ryan Giggs, Gary and Phil Neville, and Nicky Butt.

Oldham are 19th in the third tier of English soccer.