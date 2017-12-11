FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Late goals rescue Cardiff in 2-2 draw at Reading
Sections
Featured
Alibaba redraws retail fault lines with bricks-and-mortar push
Business
Alibaba redraws retail fault lines with bricks-and-mortar push
Bangladesh police looking for family of NY bombing suspect
U.S.
Bangladesh police looking for family of NY bombing suspect
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
The Ashes
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
December 11, 2017 / 10:27 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Soccer-Late goals rescue Cardiff in 2-2 draw at Reading

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Cardiff City struck twice late on through Lee Tomlin and Joe Bennett to salvage a point as the Championship title challengers recovered from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Reading on Monday.

Second-placed Cardiff have 44 points from 21 games and now trail leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers by four points.

Visiting defender Callum Paterson put the ball into his own net in the 16th minute after misjudging a corner and Jaap Stam’s Reading doubled their lead four minutes before halftime with a deflected Mo Barrow shot from the edge of the area.

Frustrated Cardiff manager Neil Warnock was sent to the stands after 77 minutes for appearing to complain to the fourth official about decisions going against his side but with defeat looking likely they managed to claw their way into the match.

Bennett halved the deficit with a volley in the 83rd minute before close-season signing Tomlin’s late strike hit the underside of the bar and landed over the line.

The ball had bounced back out of the goal but referee Steve Martin gave it after being informed by goal-line technology.

Reading captain Paul McShane almost secured victory for the home side in the dying seconds but his header hit the post. (Reporting by Christian Radnedge; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.