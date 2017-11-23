Soccer: Five memorable Southampton v Everton matches

(Reuters) - Southampton and Everton meet for the 97th time in all competitions on Sunday. We look at some notable clashes.

Southampton 3 Everton 0 (Premier League, Dec. 2014)

Striker Graziano Pelle scored his 11th goal of the season as Ronald Koeman’s depleted Southampton side put on a commanding display to end a run of five league games without a win.

Everton went behind after Romelu Lukaku headed into his own net in the first half and Pelle doubled Southampton’s lead with a shot from close range before Maya Yoshida added a third to dent the Merseysiders’ chances of finishing in the top four.

Southampton, who made a strong start to the campaign despite losing manager Mauricio Pochettino to Tottenham Hotspur and several players in the close season, went on to finish seventh, four places above Everton.

Everton 4 Southampton 0 (FA Cup, March 1905)

The lightning-quick Jimmy Settle scored a blistering hat-trick as Everton thumped Southampton at Goodison Park to storm into the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Despite their barnstorming win over the Saints, Everton ran out of steam in the last four, exiting to eventual Cup winners Aston Villa, initially drawing 1-1 before losing the replay 2-1.

Settle, who cost Everton 400 pounds ($530) from Bury in 1899, helped the club to their first FA Cup the next year, when Sandy Young struck to seal a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United.

Southampton 3 Everton 3 (Premier League, Feb. 2004)

Southampton caretaker manager Steve Wigley’s first game in charge following Gordon Strachan’s sacking would have ended in defeat but for midfielder Fabrice Fernandes’s added-time equaliser in a dramatic finale.

Trailing 3-1 after two goals by 18-year-old Wayne Rooney and a Duncan Ferguson strike, Southampton scored twice in the final eight minutes to deny the Merseysiders a first win of the year.

“The first half was shocking and it was a good job I could not be replaced as manager there and then because I was ready to go,” Wigley said.

Everton ended the season just above the relegation places and Rooney joined Manchester United in August.

Southampton 2 Everton 0 (Premier League, Apr. 2014)

Two headed own goals by Everton in the first half helped mid-table Southampton to a victory that ended the Merseyside club’s chances of overtaking fourth-placed Arsenal for a Champions League spot.

Everton went behind in the first minute when defender Antolin Alcaraz guided Rickie Lambert’s cross from the left into his own net before his defensive partner Seamus Coleman joined him on the wrong side of the scoresheet.

Victory helped Southampton equal their best points tally (52) in a 38-game season with two games to spare, and Mauricio Pochettino’s men eventually finished with 56 points, three places below fifth-placed Everton.

Southampton 3 Everton 2 (Division One, Feb. 1968)

Wales centre forward Ron Davies tapped home a last-minute winner as Southampton beat Everton in a five-goal thriller at The Dell for their first victory in three months.

Striker Joe Royle put the visitors in front on the stroke of halftime before Southampton levelled through forward Frank Saul’s left-foot drive a minute later.

Alan Ball restored Everton’s lead but Saints midfielder Jimmy Gabriel headed in John Sydenham’s free-kick to make it 2-2 before Davies got the decisive goal in front of over 25,000 fans.

Southampton finished the season in 16th place while Everton were fifth.

($1 = 0.7514 pounds)