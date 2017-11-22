FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SHOWCASE-Soccer-Everton's Niasse handed two-match ban for simulation - FA
#Soccer News
November 22, 2017 / 4:25 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

SHOWCASE-Soccer-Everton's Niasse handed two-match ban for simulation - FA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Everton striker Oumar Niasse became the first Premier League player to be retrospectively banned for simulation after the FA rejected his appeal against a charge of “successful deception of a match official” in Saturday’s game at Crystal Palace.

The 27-year-old fell under minimal contact from Palace defender Scott Dann in the fifth minute to earn a penalty, converted by Leighton Baines, and has been banned for two matches, the FA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Niasse scored Everton’s second equaliser in the 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park.

“Everton’s Oumar Niasse will serve a two-match suspension with immediate effect after his denial of an FA charge of ‘Successful Deception of a Match Official’ was rejected,” the FA said.

The Senegal international will miss Everton’s games at Southampton on Sunday and at home to West Ham United on Nov. 29.

The new law allowing retrospective punishment for simulation was introduced in May. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

