Soccer: Everton's Niasse handed two-match ban for simulation - FA

(Reuters) - Everton striker Oumar Niasse became the first Premier League player to be retrospectively banned for simulation after the FA rejected his appeal against a charge of “successful deception of a match official” in Saturday’s game at Crystal Palace.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace vs Everton - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - November 18, 2017 Everton's Oumar Niasse scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Alan Walter

The 27-year-old fell under minimal contact from Palace defender Scott Dann in the fifth minute to earn a penalty, converted by Leighton Baines, and has been banned for two matches, the FA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Niasse scored Everton’s second equaliser in the 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park.

“Everton’s Oumar Niasse will serve a two-match suspension with immediate effect after his denial of an FA charge of ‘Successful Deception of a Match Official’ was rejected,” the FA said.

The Senegal international will miss Everton’s games at Southampton on Sunday and at home to West Ham United on Nov. 29.

Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth believes Niasse was fouled by Dann and said the FA’s charge could set a dangerous precedent for debatable decisions in the future.

“He (Niasse) was shocked and I was shocked,” Unsworth told a news conference.

”My view won’t change. Contact is contact. Anywhere on the pitch, it’s a foul. I think these people will be very busy if that’s going to be the case. You will have to look into every foul across the board.

“It’s a dangerous precedent that could be set if decisions go against you that are debatable.”

The new law allowing retrospective punishment for simulation was introduced in May.

While Niasse is the first Premier League player to be suspended under the law, Bristol City defender Bailey Wright was banned for two games this month after being found guilty of simulation in an off-the-ball clash with Fulham’s Aboubakar Kamara during a Championship (second-tier) fixture.

Aboubakar was initially shown a red card after Wright fell theatrically to the ground but it was later rescinded.