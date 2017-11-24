SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Southampton v Everton

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match between Southampton and Everton at St. Mary‘s.
Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)
Everton 3-0 Southampton (Premier League, January 2017)
Southampton 1-0 Everton (Premier League, November 2016)
Everton 1-1 Southampton (Premier League, April 2016)
Southampton 0-3 Everton (Premier League, August 2015)
Everton 1-0 Southampton (Premier League, April 2015)
Southampton 3-0 Everton (Premier League, December 2014)
Southampton 2-0 Everton (Premier League, April 2014)
Everton 2-1 Southampton (Premier League, December 2013)
Southampton 0-0 Everton (Premier League, January 2013)
Everton 3-1 Southampton (Premier League, September 2012)
Premier League form guide (Last five matches)
Southampton - D W D L L
Everton - D L L W D
Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):
10/11 Southampton to win
7/2 Everton to win
23/10 Match to end in a draw
9/4 Both teams to score
First scorer: 4/1 Charlie Austin, 4/1 Manolo Gabbiadini, 9/2 Shane Long, 11/2 Dusan Tadic, 7/1 Nathan Redmond, 15/2 Wayne Rooney, 8/1 Sandro Ramirez, 9/1 Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 9/1 Gylfi Sigurdsson. (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir)