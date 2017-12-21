Jorgensen gets the beers in for travelling Huddersfield fans

REUTERS - Huddersfield Town defender Mathias Jorgensen has offered to buy every Terriers supporter who makes the trip to Southampton for Saturday’s Premier League game a Christmas drink.

The Denmark international, fondly known as Zanka, said in a post on Twitter that his gesture was to thank fans for their “amazing” support throughout the season.

“Your support this year has been truly amazing, so I thought I would think up something special for those of you travelling to Southampton this weekend. I hope you like the gift,” he said in a video, with the caption: “Zanka Claus is coming to Town.”

Huddersfield have been allocated nearly 2,600 seats at St Mary’s Stadium for the game and all those who make the trip will receive a voucher that can be redeemed for a drink at the home match on Boxing Day against Stoke City.

The offer could cost Jorgensen over 8,000 pounds ($10,696.00) with Huddersfield charging around 3.20 pounds ($4.28) for a pint of beer.

Promoted Huddersfield are 11th in the league with 21 points after six wins, three draws and nine defeats.

($1 = 0.7479 pounds)