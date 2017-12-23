Soccer-Van Dijk left out as Southampton draw with Huddersfield

* Southampton and Huddersfield drew 1-1

* Defender Virgil Van Dijk left out of Southampton squad

* Charlie Austin stooped to head home the opener for the Saints

* Keeper Jonas Lossl needed treatement for a bloody nose

* Laurent Depoitre equalised for Huddersfield

* Southampton are away to Tottenham next, Huddersfield host Stoke

SOUTHAMPTON 1 HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 1

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk was once again left out in the cold as his side drew 1-1 draw at home to Huddersfield on Saturday, with the storm of transfer rumours around the Dutch defender continuing to grow.

Van Dijk, a long-term target for Liverpool who has also had his name linked to Manchester City and Chelsea, was an unused substitute in the 1-0 loss to Chelsea the previous weekend and was left out of the squad entirely against Huddersfield .

After withstanding an opening barrage from the visitors, Southampton took the lead half-way through the first half when Wesley Hoedt flicked on James Ward-Prowse’s corner and Charlie Austin stooped to head the ball into the net.

Southampton pressed hard for a second but Laurent Depoitre equalised for Huddersfield in the 64th minute, slipping between Maya Yoshida and Jack Stevens to head home and secure a well-earned point for his side. (Reporting by Philip O‘Connor; Editing by Ian Chadband)