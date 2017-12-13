FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puel's Leicester thump sorry Southampton 4-1
#Sports News
December 13, 2017 / 10:19 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Puel's Leicester thump sorry Southampton 4-1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - SOUTHAMPTON 1 LEICESTER CITY 4

Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton vs Leicester City - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - December 13, 2017 Leicester City manager Claude Puel celebrates after the match REUTERS/Toby Melville

Leicester City secured a resounding 4-1 Premier League win at Southampton on Wednesday as their manager Claude Puel continued his superb start at the club and gained revenge over the team who sacked him in June.

Leicester, who have won four straight Premier League games and lost only one of Puel’s eight in charge, are eighth in the table on 26 points, eight points clear of Southampton.

The visitors raced into a 3-0 lead inside 38 minutes as Riyad Mahrez drilled in the opener, Shinji Okazki pounced on a loose ball to double the tally and Andy King scored at the far post to give them a commanding advantage at the break.

Maya Yoshida poked the ball over the line to claw a goal back for the hosts in the second half, but Okazki scored his second with a first-time finish to ensure there was to be no comeback.

Reporting by Toby Davis,; Editing by Ed Osmmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
