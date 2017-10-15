FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gabbiadini double earns Southampton 2-2 draw against Newcastle
October 15, 2017 / 5:05 PM / in 6 days

Gabbiadini double earns Southampton 2-2 draw against Newcastle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Manolo Gabbiadini earned Southampton a point by scoring both goals in a 2-2 draw with Newcastle United at St Mary’s on Sunday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton vs Newcastle United - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - October 15, 2017 Southampton's Manolo Gabbiadini celebrates scoring their second goal with Shane Long. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

The Italian striker equalised twice for the hosts, first with a fine solo effort in the 49th minute to cancel out Isaac Hayden’s first-half opener.

Newcastle regained the lead two minutes later through Ayoze Perez, but Gabbiadini replied from the penalty spot in the 75th minute after Shane Long had been brought down by Florian Lejeune.

Gabbiadini’s double saved Southampton from a third successive home defeat and lifted them two places to 10th in the table, while Newcastle remain ninth.

Reporting by Matt Westby; Editing by Toby Davis

