2 months ago
Soccer-Southampton appoint Pellegrino as manager
June 23, 2017 / 3:56 PM / 2 months ago

Soccer-Southampton appoint Pellegrino as manager

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Southampton have appointed former Argentina international Mauricio Pellegrino as their manager on a three-year contract, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 45-year-old replaced Claude Puel, who was sacked this month after one season at St Mary's.

“I am delighted that after a diligent selection process we have recruited Mauricio Pellegrino as our new first team manager," Southampton vice chairman Les Reed said in a statement.

“We had an impressive list of candidates and went through a comprehensive interview process. Mauricio impressed us throughout with his depth of knowledge, motivation and ability, communicating this in a professional and passionate way."

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

