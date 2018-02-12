Soccer: Pellegrino backs Southampton to regain form amid relegation woes

(Reuters) - Southampton must maintain their mental strength and keep fighting to climb up the Premier League table, manager Mauricio Pellegrino said after Sunday’s 2-0 defeat by Liverpool left his side in the relegation zone.

Southampton have won just five of their 27 league games this season and are 18th in the league, one point behind Huddersfield Town a place above.

They have recorded just one win in their last 14 matches but Pellegrino was hopeful his side can avoid the drop.

“We are in one situation, but we have to keep going, keep fighting,” Pellegrino told Sky Sports after the game.

”We understand the emotion of the fans, everything in the Premier League is tight and everything changes.

“I am convinced we have got good pace to try to win the next game. It will be long until the end, we have to be there, recover our mentality and in football everything can change in two or three weeks.”