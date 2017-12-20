FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Southampton sweating over Soares, Bertrand fitness
Sections
Featured
Stocks may hold on to their gains
Markets Weekahead
Stocks may hold on to their gains
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
CHRISTMAS
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
ASIA
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 20, 2017 / 11:34 AM / in 5 days

Southampton sweating over Soares, Bertrand fitness

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Southampton could be handed a double injury blow ahead of a packed festive schedule as full backs Cedric Soares and Ryan Bertrand sustained injuries during last weekend’s 1-0 defeat by Premier League champions Chelsea.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - October 21, 2017. Southampton's Maya Yoshida, Ryan Bertrand and Cedric Soares celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Files

Soares, 26, missed draws against Bournemouth and Arsenal earlier this month due to a hamstring injury and returned in the defeat by Leicester City followed by the Chelsea game, but has ruled himself out of the Saints’ next few matches.

Bertrand, 28, is yet to miss a league match for Southampton this campaign but limped off in the final stages of the game at Stamford Bridge with the Saints yet to release details of either players’ injuries or recovery timelines.

“Unfortunately, in the game against Chelsea, I suffered an injury that will keep me away from the next few games. Thank you all for the messages and support,” Soares said on his official Instagram account.

The injuries leave Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino with limited options at the back as the club aim to end a poor run of three defeats and two draws in their last five league games.

Southampton are 12th in the league and host 11th-placed Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.